Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $962.34 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,041.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

