Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

