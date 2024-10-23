Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

