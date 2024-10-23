Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) vs. Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi N/A N/A N/A Astellas Pharma 1.17% 7.79% 3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sanofi and Astellas Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A Astellas Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and Astellas Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi N/A N/A N/A $3.08 34.90 Astellas Pharma $11.11 billion 1.90 $113.00 million $0.07 166.71

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sanofi. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astellas Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Astellas Pharma pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sanofi pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Astellas Pharma pays out 428.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sanofi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Astellas Pharma beats Sanofi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. It also offers Evrenzo, a treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; Betanis/Myrabetriq/BETMIGA, a treatment for overactive bladder; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL immunosuppressants. Th company has a research collaboration with Vivtex Corporation to evaluate Vivtex’s GI-ORIS screening and formulation platform technology to support the development of novel and oral versions of a therapeutic candidate provided by Astellas; and a partnership agreement with Roche Diabetes Care Japan Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes self-management solution. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

