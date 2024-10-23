SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 376.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in SAP by 17.8% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $232.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.