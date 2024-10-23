Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

