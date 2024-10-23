Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,759 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.87.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

