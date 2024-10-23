Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,105 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $310.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

