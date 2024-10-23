Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $330.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

