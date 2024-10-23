Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $55.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $659.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

