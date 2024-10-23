Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.36. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.