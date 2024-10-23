Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.