Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.64 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 792,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

