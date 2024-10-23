Shariaportfolio Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 63.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

