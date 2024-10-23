Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

NYSE V opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.02. The firm has a market cap of $521.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

