Signaturefd LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCI opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.