Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

