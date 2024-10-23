Signaturefd LLC Buys 421 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Relx alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 1.3 %

RELX opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.