Signaturefd LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

