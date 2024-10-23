Signaturefd LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Trading Up 1.2 %

CAC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $599.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.