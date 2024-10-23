Signaturefd LLC Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $521.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.02. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

