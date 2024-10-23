Signaturefd LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MU opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

