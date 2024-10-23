Signaturefd LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 781,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 562,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

