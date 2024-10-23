Signaturefd LLC Sells 171 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

