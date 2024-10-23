Signaturefd LLC Sells 213 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.16.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

