Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

GBDC stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.