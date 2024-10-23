Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 61.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $63,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

