Sky Investment Group LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.35 and its 200-day moving average is $546.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

