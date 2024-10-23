Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

