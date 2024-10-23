Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SON

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.