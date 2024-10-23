S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $513.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.46 and a 200-day moving average of $469.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

