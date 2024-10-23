Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 14.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 531.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $3,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

