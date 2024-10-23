T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $4,992,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

