Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Target alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,689,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.8% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.