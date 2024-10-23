Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

