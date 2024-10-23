Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

