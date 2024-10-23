Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.65.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

