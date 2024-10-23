Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $319.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

