Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day moving average is $238.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

