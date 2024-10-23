Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

