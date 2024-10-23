Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.