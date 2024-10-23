The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.70 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

