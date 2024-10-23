The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,330.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.