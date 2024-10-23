The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 7th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.15. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

