The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.15. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.