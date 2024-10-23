The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
