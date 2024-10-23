The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells $10,541,102.88 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.45.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

