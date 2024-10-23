The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Diane Kurtzman Sells 3,941 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.