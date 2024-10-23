Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Toast Trading Down 0.5 %

TOST opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,184,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,903.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $38,394,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

