TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,069,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.